Fixed some bugs, adjusted some of the first traps and added a Dark Mode (use that, with shadows on Low for more FPS).

After watching some people playing, I was considering adding a save game so you can finish the game in multiple sittings... But nah. :)

Known bugs:

-One trampoline sometimes randomly kills you (no idea how or why);

-The Twitch connectivity sometimes randomly doesn't work even though it says "Connected" (no idea why, I am very lost);

-Sometimes the Twitch connectivity will stop working out of nowhere-but also magically works again some time later (I bought a more juicy server, maybe that will fix it; this online stuff is confusing);