Blink God update for 19 July 2022

Blink God Update 1.11

Difficulty/balance adjustment

The phases and cards were too powerful, so we made adjustments to them. We also made changes to the system so that the meaning of physics effects in the game is still important.
Changes

  • Spheres no longer enter phase by default when swapping positions with players.
  • If the sphere collides with an object even once, it enters a phase state after exchange of positions.
  • The color of the sphere has been changed upon collision so that it can be checked with the naked eye.
  • The material and physical properties of the sphere have been changed so that it is lighter, more elastic, and protrudes well.
  • Conversely, the physical properties of the card have become a little heavier, and it has been changed to receive air resistance.

Map structure changes and bug fixes

The structure of some sections that are not suitable for the changed game style has been changed.
Fixed some platform bugs that didn't work properly while changing the gameplay.

