Stream Avatars update for 20 July 2022

v7.81 Teleport Blocks & Scriptable Blocks!

Share · View all patches · Build 9146760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
-Changed connection will only force build on avatars and gear that are active.

-Added Import&Export > Import will now accept .saif files too (just a naming difference)  
-Added LUA > helper.createCooldown  
-Added LUA > getUserById(string_id)  
-Added LUA > scriptableBlocks event  
-Added LUA > getScriptableBlocks()  
-Added LUA > getBackground()  
-Added LUA > User.runCommand(str_command, bool_runquietly) //shorthand  
-Added LUA > App.convertPositionToPercent(x, y)  
-Added LUA > App.convertPercentToPosition(x, y)  
-Added LUA > User.physics.setVelocity(x, y)  
-Added LUA > User.physics.isGrounded  {get/set}

-Added Block > Teleport Block  
-Added Block > Scriptable Block  (LUA SCRIPTING)


-Changed Boss > Priest > focus refresh when recast  
-Changed Boss > Mage > lifesteal refresh when recast  
-Changed Avatar&Gear > Allowed gear from dropdown to an easier to use selection list with searching!  
-Fixed an issue with any command that uses string replacements and doesn't close the brackets from crashing the app! -> {0: blahblah   
-Fixed nametag > duplicate was keeping same title and showed up in the extension as the same  
-Fixed Minigames > Duel > maximum duel amount setting

