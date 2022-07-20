v7.81 Teleport Blocks & Scriptable Blocks!

-Changed connection will only force build on avatars and gear that are active. -Added Import&Export > Import will now accept .saif files too (just a naming difference) -Added LUA > helper.createCooldown -Added LUA > getUserById(string_id) -Added LUA > scriptableBlocks event -Added LUA > getScriptableBlocks() -Added LUA > getBackground() -Added LUA > User.runCommand(str_command, bool_runquietly) //shorthand -Added LUA > App.convertPositionToPercent(x, y) -Added LUA > App.convertPercentToPosition(x, y) -Added LUA > User.physics.setVelocity(x, y) -Added LUA > User.physics.isGrounded {get/set} -Added Block > Teleport Block -Added Block > Scriptable Block (LUA SCRIPTING) -Changed Boss > Priest > focus refresh when recast -Changed Boss > Mage > lifesteal refresh when recast -Changed Avatar&Gear > Allowed gear from dropdown to an easier to use selection list with searching! -Fixed an issue with any command that uses string replacements and doesn't close the brackets from crashing the app! -> {0: blahblah -Fixed nametag > duplicate was keeping same title and showed up in the extension as the same -Fixed Minigames > Duel > maximum duel amount setting