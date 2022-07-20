-Changed connection will only force build on avatars and gear that are active.
-Added Import&Export > Import will now accept .saif files too (just a naming difference)
-Added LUA > helper.createCooldown
-Added LUA > getUserById(string_id)
-Added LUA > scriptableBlocks event
-Added LUA > getScriptableBlocks()
-Added LUA > getBackground()
-Added LUA > User.runCommand(str_command, bool_runquietly) //shorthand
-Added LUA > App.convertPositionToPercent(x, y)
-Added LUA > App.convertPercentToPosition(x, y)
-Added LUA > User.physics.setVelocity(x, y)
-Added LUA > User.physics.isGrounded {get/set}
-Added Block > Teleport Block
-Added Block > Scriptable Block (LUA SCRIPTING)
-Changed Boss > Priest > focus refresh when recast
-Changed Boss > Mage > lifesteal refresh when recast
-Changed Avatar&Gear > Allowed gear from dropdown to an easier to use selection list with searching!
-Fixed an issue with any command that uses string replacements and doesn't close the brackets from crashing the app! -> {0: blahblah
-Fixed nametag > duplicate was keeping same title and showed up in the extension as the same
-Fixed Minigames > Duel > maximum duel amount setting
Stream Avatars update for 20 July 2022
v7.81 Teleport Blocks & Scriptable Blocks!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
