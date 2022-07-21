Notice Regarding v1.03 Update

Greetings DNF Duel Adventurers!

The following changes have been made in today’s Ver1.03 patch.

Character Skills

[Striker]

Airwalk: Changed the skill's gravity upon its activation.

[Grappler]

[Grappler] Break Down: Enlarged the downward hitbox of the attack, enabling it to hit crouching Enchantresses.

[Crusader]

[Crusader] Sacred Upper: Fixed an issue where the slamming attack could hit downed opponents repeatedly in some situations.

[The Lost Warrior]

[The Lost Warrior] Mysterious Pierce: Fixed an issue where the skill’s projectiles would not interact properly with other projectiles.

Training Mode

Fixed an issue where recording actions for training dummies while using customized button settings would cause dummies to replay unregistered actions.

Online Mode

Fixed an issue where players would be disconnected when starting Round 2 in online matches while using a keyboard. The end-of-round scene can be skipped with keys allocated to attacks.

We are also currently looking into other issues such as character balance, rematch bugs, non-registering button inputs, and more.

We will notify our Adventurers through a notice on patch dates for the issues just mentioned as soon as they are finalized.

We apologize for the inconveniences due to these issues.

Thank you.