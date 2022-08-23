The Recon Update - Patch Notes

The Recon Update is here with some smaller additions and adjustments to the world of Östertörn! This one is intended to improve some of Generation Zero’s mid-game features and experiences.

We’ve also got quite a bit in store for the rest of this year, some of which was originally intended to be within this update, but due to the size and complexity of some of the new features and content, we had to move these forward from the Recon Update in favor of a more robust and meaningful release to follow. We’ll have more words on that in coming Dev Letters and other communications, but for now, let’s get to the core of what’s incoming for Generation Zero!

Crafting has been a post-release addition to the game, and has up to this point, received only periodic attention. This is the start of some adjustments to crafting, apparel, etc. that we believe will help create a more engaging, meaningful experience for players that enjoy this element of the Resistance!

Rivals now drop apparel schematics in a more functional way: quality levels will be dropped in sequence. For example, if you only have a Quality 2 schematic, the next drop of that type can only be a Quality 3 schematic, and so on. This was done to make the experience a bit more understandable for everyone, and subsequently, relieve a problem of having gaps in a schematic line which players could not use.

The stat effects of apparel schematics are roughly double overall, but some might fall a little above or below that. This is dependent on how they “scale” into the overall experience for players, as some might have been too powerful/imbalanced.

Southcoast Control Points

For those of you that are enjoying raiding FNIX bases, we’ve also added 4 more control points to the Southcoast region!

As we continue to welcome new players to the world of Östertörn, we also continue to improve their first experience with the story, adding more VO and world design elements to improve the next line of missions in the Archipelago region with the Vesslan Bunker Warboard Missions. These include: “Calling For Help,” “Over and Out,” “First Contact,” “Beachhead,” & “Another Castle”

Players can now have a more anchoring and cohesive experience with these improvements, with a better understanding of the story as well as their surroundings.

Additional Tweaks & Improvements

Quantity is now displayed in the HUD when picking up loot

Increased the damage per shot and decreased the fire rate for the Kotenok and S21 to make them feel more like DRMs

Increased damage per shot for the AT-WAD to compensate for the small magazine

The weapon wheel now displays used-up items as grayed out in the weapon wheel; picking up more of the “remembered” item will automatically place it in the previous slot

Bad luck modifiers added to experimental weapon loot; this means that the chance of getting them increase if you have not gotten one over a number of attempts

Credits screen is updated to reflect the current team composition

Vehicles now use the same movement input as walking; this means that they now will rebind as you rebind the walking keys

BUG FIXES

General

[Community Reported] Fixed the issue where ticks would infinitely spawn from machine corpses and attack other machines, players, structures, etc. and cause crashes.

Animation, Art, & Audio

Fixed an issue with the Deployable Turret texture appears buggy in UI

Combat, Weapons & Equipment

Fixed an issue where players could take damage from other players using experimental ammo

Fixed an issue with Base Defense in Multiplayer where the Client doesn't get rewards or a reward pop-up after finishing a wave

Fixed an issue with Base Assault where Control Points cannot get taken over by FNIX in neither the South Coast Region nor the Forest Region

Fixed an issue where the Command Center in Base Assault could (in certain cases) be killed before shield generators were destroyed

Fixed an issue with Base Defense in Kållebyviken South Coast where none of the machines would shoot at the base

Fixed an issue with Base Assault where enemies do not attack the player, they only attack the base itself

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on the loading screen after being drowned during combat

Fixed an issue with Base Buildings could be destroyed with the players own shots

Fixed an issue where Players could not assign equipment in the inventory

Fixed an issue in Multiplayer where the Client could not see anything in a damaged state in Base Assault

Fixed an issue where the Portable Machine Gun Turret would float after the destructible object it was placed on is destroyed

Crashes & Performance

[Community Reported] Fixed an issue with Base Building where placement of wall at the western border in Storskogen caused permanent save game corruption for some players

Fixed an issue where the Client would sometimes crashes when looting in multiplayer

Machines

Fixed an issue where Runners wouldn’t attack anything with their ranged weapons (apart from missiles)

Fixed an issue where Machines walked to their goal without being able to get distracted by environment events or the player

Missions

Fixed an issue in multiplayer with the Break of Dawn mission where players were unable to complete "ammo" objective if they opened an ammo box in a MP game then returned to their own session

Fixed an issue where the VO of Theresa and Pontus would play when starting a new game

Fixed an issue with the Sanctuary mission in multiplayer where the “collect materials” counting objective did not work properly.

Fixed an issue with The Home Team mission where Pontus would sometimes go missing after restarting the game in the middle of an objective

Fixed an issue with the Breaking Dawn mission in multiplayer where ff you join the game after the pistol and flashlight have been taken, they will be unobtainable

Fixed an issue with the Breaking Dawn mission in multiplayer where only one player can take the ammo from the police car

Fixed an issue with dialogue that should play after completing The Home Team starts playing when starting the game with a save that's already completed all intro missions

Fixed an issue with the mission item "Map of the second radio mast" has incorrect information

Fixed an issue with the mission Calling for Help where the dialogue near the Saltholmen base is not triggered when the objective changes (not the same location radius)

Fixed an issue where a new character can start a game with a flashlight locked on after restarting the account's progress

UI

Fixed an issue where the Weapon Wheel prompts “TXT_Text” on all its slots

Fixed an issue where no notification would appear when looting a sapling from anywhere on the map

Fixed an issue with a misaligned interaction box the arrows icon during character creation

Fixed an issue with the Scroll wheel where it wouldn’t show ammunition amount on any weapon

Fixed an issue where the control point icon is visible although no control point buildings are present

Interface - Gameplay - Trigger for horde mission icons has a very long range

Fixed an issue where the mouse pointer is offset in the text field when registering an Apex Connect Account

Fixed an issue with inventory sorting by weight/stack weight did not take into account for weapons with attachments

Fixed issues where players could not build in Sillevik and Bergahöjden although it shows green

Fixed an issue where the difficulty triggers offset from the physical object at Kållebyviken, Stentorpet, & Joängen Control Points

Fixed an issue for Base Assault where the health bar for the FNIX control center and the player command center is always full for the client

World

[Community Reported] Fixed an issue where players have a hard time finding the last weapon in Salthamn

Fixed an issue with the Map where it was showing ocean, although there is new land in the world in the South Coast Region

Fixed an issue with the Salthamn Bridge where players could get stuck on collision inside metal shipping crate

Fixed various issues where players could get stuck in a few places at the Kalkbrottet Safehouse

Fixed collisions with the angled wall inside ring wall towers in Hagaboda

Fixed an issue where it was possible to get stuck between a container and stack of sandbags at road barricade in North Coast region

Fixed an issue where the Wolf could teleported into a destroyed bunker, where it got stuck

Fixed some areas of floating grass / vegetation near Bjorknasskogen / Bjorknas

Fixed some shed props clipping with wooden plank fence in Hagaboda

Fixed a section of road that did not have correct material textures, and allowed consumable trees to spawn where they shouldn’t

Fixed floating a container and sandbags at road barricade in North Coast region

Known Issues