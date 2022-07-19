 Skip to content

RFVR update for 19 July 2022

Virtual Desktop Movement Fix (and more)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First, thank you all for your support and feedback on the early access launch day.

Most importantly with this update, we have pushed a fix for the locomotion issues with virtual desktop!

Additional updates:
-Added hotkey (F3 key) for toggling footstep sounds on/off
-Gave 3 enemies a ranged attack (Insectmen, Boss Rats and Frogmen)
-Several small fixes for the enemy Knockouts

As always we are available on discord, youtube, twitter, or in the steam discussions, and we are open to your feedback and suggestions.

-Omfgdude

