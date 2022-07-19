Virtual Desktop Movement Fix (and more)

First, thank you all for your support and feedback on the early access launch day.
Most importantly with this update, we have pushed a fix for the locomotion issues with virtual desktop!
Additional updates:
-Added hotkey (F3 key) for toggling footstep sounds on/off
-Gave 3 enemies a ranged attack (Insectmen, Boss Rats and Frogmen)
-Several small fixes for the enemy Knockouts
As always we are available on discord, youtube, twitter, or in the steam discussions, and we are open to your feedback and suggestions.
-Omfgdude
Changed files in this update