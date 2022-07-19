Virtual Desktop Movement Fix (and more)

Share · View all patches · Build 9146615 · Last edited 19 July 2022 – 07:09:17 UTC by Wendy

First, thank you all for your support and feedback on the early access launch day.

Most importantly with this update, we have pushed a fix for the locomotion issues with virtual desktop!

Additional updates:

-Added hotkey (F3 key) for toggling footstep sounds on/off

-Gave 3 enemies a ranged attack (Insectmen, Boss Rats and Frogmen)

-Several small fixes for the enemy Knockouts

-Omfgdude