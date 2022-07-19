Hot Fix 4 Version 0.4.3

This patch is mostly just some quick fixes to hold people over for a bigger patch. I'm still working on a lot of other bugs people are reporting.

Visiting players can now place bugs, fish or clothing.

Fixed a bug that could softlock the player when repairing tele-towers.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes stop saves after selling things on John’s scales.

Fixed a bug that softlocked players when buying things from a shady visitor.

Traps containing certain animals shouldn’t float in the sky anymore.

Added another failsafe for people who have characters locked in the sky after loading (wait a while to come to the ground)

Bridges can no longer be placed in/under the water

Bridges that have been placed under water can be picked up.

Mining helmets can no longer be placed

Things like Furnaces and BBQs that have been stuck cooking/working for ages can now be picked up by the host.

John won't buy Dinks from you anymore.

Added a biome indicator at the bottom of the screen when the map is open.

Added a toggle to disable controller detection for people with different control setups.

I can't believe so many people are playing Dinkum and I just want to say thank you! And thank you for staying patient while I make my way through the bigger bug fixes.