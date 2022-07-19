 Skip to content

Dinkum update for 19 July 2022

Hot Fix 4 Version 0.4.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is mostly just some quick fixes to hold people over for a bigger patch. I'm still working on a lot of other bugs people are reporting.

  • Visiting players can now place bugs, fish or clothing.
  • Fixed a bug that could softlock the player when repairing tele-towers.
  • Fixed a bug that would sometimes stop saves after selling things on John’s scales.
  • Fixed a bug that softlocked players when buying things from a shady visitor.
  • Traps containing certain animals shouldn’t float in the sky anymore.
  • Added another failsafe for people who have characters locked in the sky after loading (wait a while to come to the ground)
  • Bridges can no longer be placed in/under the water
  • Bridges that have been placed under water can be picked up.
  • Mining helmets can no longer be placed
  • Things like Furnaces and BBQs that have been stuck cooking/working for ages can now be picked up by the host.
  • John won't buy Dinks from you anymore.
  • Added a biome indicator at the bottom of the screen when the map is open.
  • Added a toggle to disable controller detection for people with different control setups.

I can't believe so many people are playing Dinkum and I just want to say thank you! And thank you for staying patient while I make my way through the bigger bug fixes.

