Hot Fix 4 Version 0.4.3

This patch is mostly just some quick fixes to hold people over for a bigger patch. I'm still working on a lot of other bugs people are reporting.
- Visiting players can now place bugs, fish or clothing.
- Fixed a bug that could softlock the player when repairing tele-towers.
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes stop saves after selling things on John’s scales.
- Fixed a bug that softlocked players when buying things from a shady visitor.
- Traps containing certain animals shouldn’t float in the sky anymore.
- Added another failsafe for people who have characters locked in the sky after loading (wait a while to come to the ground)
- Bridges can no longer be placed in/under the water
- Bridges that have been placed under water can be picked up.
- Mining helmets can no longer be placed
- Things like Furnaces and BBQs that have been stuck cooking/working for ages can now be picked up by the host.
- John won't buy Dinks from you anymore.
- Added a biome indicator at the bottom of the screen when the map is open.
- Added a toggle to disable controller detection for people with different control setups.
I can't believe so many people are playing Dinkum and I just want to say thank you! And thank you for staying patient while I make my way through the bigger bug fixes.
