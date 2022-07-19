 Skip to content

The Cyclist: Tactics update for 19 July 2022

V1.2.6 Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The second hotfix for the game and its editor with a bunch of fixes!
The demo has been updated as well.

The Cyclist: Tactics V1.2.6 Fixes
  • Fixed occasional crash while stage is running
  • Sprint-focused leaders won't try and stay with the peloton if they have no helpers in the relay
  • Clicking on offscreen active rider markers now moves the camera to that node
  • Rider tooltips in the race overview will now show rider stats after recovery has been applied
  • Momentum-blocked nodes will no longer continue to block when in preview mode
  • Added confirmation of submission for the Camshaft Crossover Challenge
Race Editor V1.0.2 Fixes
  • Fixed button logs not generation on crashes related to pressing a button
  • Fixed crash when saving while rest day is selected to edit in the 'stages' panel
  • Fixed bug that would break saving once the loaded race had been saved/loaded with a rest day
  • Fixed visual bug where the first stage was put in "dirty" state
  • Fixed visual bug in 'stages' panel that showed rest days as cobble or flat archetype
  • 'Stage Profile View' zoom slider is now correctly centered
  • All panels now have outlines consistent with TCT
  • Game window can be be re-sized, black bars will be drawn to force a 16:9 aspect ratio
  • Menu tab buttons now work the same as TCT menu buttons
  • Buttons that act as switches highlight on release of left mouse, not press

More coming this week!
Enjoy :)

