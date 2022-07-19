V1.2.6 Hotfix

The second hotfix for the game and its editor with a bunch of fixes!

The demo has been updated as well.

The Cyclist: Tactics V1.2.6 Fixes

Fixed occasional crash while stage is running

Sprint-focused leaders won't try and stay with the peloton if they have no helpers in the relay

Clicking on offscreen active rider markers now moves the camera to that node

Rider tooltips in the race overview will now show rider stats after recovery has been applied

Momentum-blocked nodes will no longer continue to block when in preview mode

Added confirmation of submission for the Camshaft Crossover Challenge

Race Editor V1.0.2 Fixes

Fixed button logs not generation on crashes related to pressing a button

Fixed crash when saving while rest day is selected to edit in the 'stages' panel

Fixed bug that would break saving once the loaded race had been saved/loaded with a rest day

Fixed visual bug where the first stage was put in "dirty" state

Fixed visual bug in 'stages' panel that showed rest days as cobble or flat archetype

'Stage Profile View' zoom slider is now correctly centered

All panels now have outlines consistent with TCT

Game window can be be re-sized, black bars will be drawn to force a 16:9 aspect ratio

Menu tab buttons now work the same as TCT menu buttons

Buttons that act as switches highlight on release of left mouse, not press

More coming this week!

Enjoy :)