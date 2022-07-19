V1.2.6 Hotfix

The second hotfix for the game and its editor with a bunch of fixes!
The demo has been updated as well.
The Cyclist: Tactics V1.2.6 Fixes
- Fixed occasional crash while stage is running
- Sprint-focused leaders won't try and stay with the peloton if they have no helpers in the relay
- Clicking on offscreen active rider markers now moves the camera to that node
- Rider tooltips in the race overview will now show rider stats after recovery has been applied
- Momentum-blocked nodes will no longer continue to block when in preview mode
- Added confirmation of submission for the Camshaft Crossover Challenge
Race Editor V1.0.2 Fixes
- Fixed button logs not generation on crashes related to pressing a button
- Fixed crash when saving while rest day is selected to edit in the 'stages' panel
- Fixed bug that would break saving once the loaded race had been saved/loaded with a rest day
- Fixed visual bug where the first stage was put in "dirty" state
- Fixed visual bug in 'stages' panel that showed rest days as cobble or flat archetype
- 'Stage Profile View' zoom slider is now correctly centered
- All panels now have outlines consistent with TCT
- Game window can be be re-sized, black bars will be drawn to force a 16:9 aspect ratio
- Menu tab buttons now work the same as TCT menu buttons
- Buttons that act as switches highlight on release of left mouse, not press
More coming this week!
Enjoy :)
