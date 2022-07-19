 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Conflict update for 19 July 2022

New temporary packs in the in-game store!

Share · View all patches · Build 9146472 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pilots! From July 19 to August 26, every week you will find new offers in the in-game store.

Today, the following bundles are available for purchase in the store for galactic standards:

Bundle “Fhloston 1”
Portrait “Submafica”
Taunt “I destroyed you. With pleasure.”
Paint “Stairs”
Title “Soul of Wrath”
Decor “Lunar rover”
50% bonus to credits for 30 battles.

Bundle “Fhloston 2”
Portrait “DJ Summertime”
Taunt “Thief! Give the shells back, they cost something, you know!”
Paint “Blue hypercube”
Title “Warrior”
Decor “Octo”
50% bonus to experience for 30 battles

Bundle “Fhloston 3”
Portrait “Iggy Anna”
Taunt “The ship is being destroyed. The bug is fixed.”
Paint “Pyramids”
Title “Combat Master”
Decor “Zima Blue”
50% bonus to credits for 30 battles.

Set “Fhloston 4”
Portrait “Lady of the Sun”
Taunt “I swear, even the destroyer is more maneuverable…”
Paint “Curve”
Title “Flame of Vengeance”
Decor “Atom Heart Mother”
50% bonus to experience for 30 battles

Color set “Iridescent 4”
Metallic yellow 1
Iridescent red
Pastel green
Orange mosaic
Triagonal movement

Sticker set “Ave Bartle!”
For the Emperor!
For the Federation!
Ave Bartle!
They shall not pass!
Stand till the end!

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 212071
  • Loading history…
Common Content Depot 212072
  • Loading history…
MacOS Content Depot 212073
  • Loading history…
Linux Content Depot 212074
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link