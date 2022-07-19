New temporary packs in the in-game store!

Share · View all patches · Build 9146472 · Last edited 19 July 2022 – 06:09:02 UTC by Wendy

Pilots! From July 19 to August 26, every week you will find new offers in the in-game store.

Today, the following bundles are available for purchase in the store for galactic standards:

Bundle “Fhloston 1”

Portrait “Submafica”

Taunt “I destroyed you. With pleasure.”

Paint “Stairs”

Title “Soul of Wrath”

Decor “Lunar rover”

50% bonus to credits for 30 battles.

Bundle “Fhloston 2”

Portrait “DJ Summertime”

Taunt “Thief! Give the shells back, they cost something, you know!”

Paint “Blue hypercube”

Title “Warrior”

Decor “Octo”

50% bonus to experience for 30 battles

Bundle “Fhloston 3”

Portrait “Iggy Anna”

Taunt “The ship is being destroyed. The bug is fixed.”

Paint “Pyramids”

Title “Combat Master”

Decor “Zima Blue”

50% bonus to credits for 30 battles.

Set “Fhloston 4”

Portrait “Lady of the Sun”

Taunt “I swear, even the destroyer is more maneuverable…”

Paint “Curve”

Title “Flame of Vengeance”

Decor “Atom Heart Mother”

50% bonus to experience for 30 battles

Color set “Iridescent 4”

Metallic yellow 1

Iridescent red

Pastel green

Orange mosaic

Triagonal movement

Sticker set “Ave Bartle!”

For the Emperor!

For the Federation!

Ave Bartle!

They shall not pass!

Stand till the end!