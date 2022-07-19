July 19th Maintenance Complete

Share · View all patches · Build 9146453 · Last edited 19 July 2022 – 05:46:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Commanders,

the maintenance for July 19th, 2022 is complete.

Limited package returns!

Thanks to your love and support, the limited package "Divine Armor", including a limited costume and weapons, makes a return!

※ Available until Aug. 2nd, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

New Pickup Gacha is open!

Pickup gachas with increased drop rates are open!

Roll each gacha for a certain amount of time to get guaranteed rewards!

※ Each Pickup gacha is a separate gacha, so they do not share the same gacha streak progress bar.

※ The gacha coin can't be used in limited gachas, and limited pickup gacha rewards cannot be obtained with normal gachas (Premium, Ticket gachas)

◇ Pickup gacha 1 (Limited/Repeat): Supporter "[UR] [Armored] Shinganji Kurenai" / Weapon "[UR] Dainsleif" (Shinganji Kurenai) / Weapon "[SR] Tyrfing" (Shinganji Kurenai)

※ Available until Aug. 2nd, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

◇ Pickup gacha 2 (Limited): Supporter "[UR] [Celestial Fox] Kannazuki Sora"

※ Available until Aug. 9th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

※ "[UR] [Celestial Fox] Kannazuki Sora" is also available in the Shop of Desires.

◇ Pickup gacha 3 (Repeat): Supporter "[UR] Lydia Baretta"

※ Available until Aug. 16th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

※ "[UR] Lydia Baretta" is also available in the Shop of Desires.

Surprise mission & Surprise campaign are still ongoing!

During the summer event, Surprise mission & Surprise campaign will be running every week!

Reap the benefits of the Surprise campaign to clear the missions and get your rewards!

※ Check in-game for exact opening times for each week.

◇ Surprise mission (Week 3)

※ Runs until July 26th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

※ Mission: Clear any quest with each character a set number of times.

└ Characters: Rinko, Murasaki, Su, Asuka, Noah

※ Surprise mission reward: Icebox x 5 (10th clear), Operational Plan x 5 (30th clear), Crystal Fragment x 5 (50th clear)

◇ Surprise campaign (Week 3)

※ Runs until July 26th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

※ Campaign Benefits: The amount of gold obtained from ALL quests is increased by 100%.

Repeat Event "(Not) Demon Island: No Dirty Business!" is back!

Clear through the event stages and obtain event gacha tickets, then roll them to get a variety of rewards!

※ Event until Aug. 16th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

※ Event gacha until Aug. 23rd, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

※ Check the in-game description for more details.

※ Event gacha tickets cannot be used in the next event.

Additional costumes have arrived!

New swimsuits for summer!

Check out all 3 limited costumes of "Summer Beach"!

※ Available until Aug. 9th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

Bug Fix

└ Corrected several typos. Suspension of cheating users

In order to create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.

The following 6 accounts have been suspended due to disciplinary measures.

い

**mander1314521

赌徒

K0

mander4030740

***真

If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.

In order to protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.

Stay tuned!