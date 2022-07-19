July 19th Maintenance Complete

Greetings Commanders,
the maintenance for July 19th, 2022 is complete.
- Limited package returns!
Thanks to your love and support, the limited package "Divine Armor", including a limited costume and weapons, makes a return!
※ Available until Aug. 2nd, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
- New Pickup Gacha is open!
Pickup gachas with increased drop rates are open!
Roll each gacha for a certain amount of time to get guaranteed rewards!
※ Each Pickup gacha is a separate gacha, so they do not share the same gacha streak progress bar.
※ The gacha coin can't be used in limited gachas, and limited pickup gacha rewards cannot be obtained with normal gachas (Premium, Ticket gachas)
◇ Pickup gacha 1 (Limited/Repeat): Supporter "[UR] [Armored] Shinganji Kurenai" / Weapon "[UR] Dainsleif" (Shinganji Kurenai) / Weapon "[SR] Tyrfing" (Shinganji Kurenai)
※ Available until Aug. 2nd, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
◇ Pickup gacha 2 (Limited): Supporter "[UR] [Celestial Fox] Kannazuki Sora"
※ Available until Aug. 9th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
※ "[UR] [Celestial Fox] Kannazuki Sora" is also available in the Shop of Desires.
◇ Pickup gacha 3 (Repeat): Supporter "[UR] Lydia Baretta"
※ Available until Aug. 16th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
※ "[UR] Lydia Baretta" is also available in the Shop of Desires.
- Surprise mission & Surprise campaign are still ongoing!
During the summer event, Surprise mission & Surprise campaign will be running every week!
Reap the benefits of the Surprise campaign to clear the missions and get your rewards!
※ Check in-game for exact opening times for each week.
◇ Surprise mission (Week 3)
※ Runs until July 26th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
※ Mission: Clear any quest with each character a set number of times.
└ Characters: Rinko, Murasaki, Su, Asuka, Noah
※ Surprise mission reward: Icebox x 5 (10th clear), Operational Plan x 5 (30th clear), Crystal Fragment x 5 (50th clear)
◇ Surprise campaign (Week 3)
※ Runs until July 26th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
※ Campaign Benefits: The amount of gold obtained from ALL quests is increased by 100%.
- Repeat Event "(Not) Demon Island: No Dirty Business!" is back!
Clear through the event stages and obtain event gacha tickets, then roll them to get a variety of rewards!
※ Event until Aug. 16th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
※ Event gacha until Aug. 23rd, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
※ Check the in-game description for more details.
※ Event gacha tickets cannot be used in the next event.
- Additional costumes have arrived!
New swimsuits for summer!
Check out all 3 limited costumes of "Summer Beach"!
※ Available until Aug. 9th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
Bug Fix
└ Corrected several typos.
Suspension of cheating users
In order to create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.
The following 6 accounts have been suspended due to disciplinary measures.
い
**mander1314521
赌徒
K0
mander4030740
***真
If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.
In order to protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.
Stay tuned!
