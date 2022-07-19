Nitrogen Ice, Optimizations & Tutorial Improvements

The pace of our development has been able to substantially ramp up. The refactor work to redo much of the games foundations is now paying huge rewards in terms of our ability to iterate and produce content and fixes. Additionally, the new team members we added over time are now operating at full capacity with a much more robust codebase.

Through the week and the weekend we worked with the community on discord to continue to hit off some of the more problematic bugfixes, introduce a few community requests (such as exposing more logic variables), and fix bugs. A huge thank you, as always, to our amazing community for this hard work.

Support our development with this New Cosmetic DLC pack

Many on our Discord have been asking for ways to support the project. Last year, we put together a cosmetic pack for the Human Species, but got distracted with our significant refactor. But here we go - a purely cosmetic pack for the Human species, adding hair and new faces.

This DLC offers players a way to support for our development. If you like the work we have been doing, please do consider purchasing

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2089290/Stationeers_Human_Cosmetics_Pack/?beta=0

We have added a note to all our DLC indicating their purpose. We continue to add new content (such as new worlds) without locking them behind DLC, instead opting to put packs out like this to offer ways for players to support the project.

Stationeers is quite a niche game with a limited market. Thanks to the support of the community so far, many of whom are purchasing the DLC simply to support the project, we have been able to expand our great team and delivered on a major refactor to the project. We look forward to a bright future from the base we have now established.

Localization: German Voices In Game

The German community continues to be incredibly strong for the game. We still have a long way to go with our localization, and we will continue to work hard at this. But in the meantime, we have a thank you to the German community by including our first voice pack in the game. Currently, German voice will only be used if your language is set to German as a temporary measure, in future we will allow you to set the voice pack language separate from the text language.

Additionally, we have redone the voice pack audio effects in line with community feedback to make them less "clean" sounding. As always, please let us know your thoughts about these changes and we will continue to adjust them.

Optimizations

As we work towards establishing what the "stationeers" survival experience will be, we want to make sure maximum scale is supported. We believe one of the defining characteristics of Stationeers is the sheer scale the game is able to simulate. This is possible due to extensive work to use the maximum cores on your computer, and for multiplayer provide a very efficient system to send data out to clients.

This week we include a lot more optimizations, many quite small in their own right, but together (especially with large bases) many users might notice some further improvement in their frame rates. We will continue to optimize the game more and more with every update.

Airlock Speed and Performance

One specific area players will notice is that Airlock Circuitboards now operate significantly faster. They're also more performant as well. If you have many airlocks running, you will notice improvement performance now.

Atmospheres Changes

As we head towards broader enhancements to our atmospherics system, we need to better provide resources for players to be ready.

Nitrogen Ice now spawns

This week we have nitrogen ice spawning in worlds (non hot ones). This can be used as an inert gas, which will become important as we introduce concepts such as O2/CO2 Toxicity. Additionally, it is useful to reduce the flammability of your atmosphere.

Coming Soon: O2/CO2 Toxicity

As noted above, balancing your air requirements is going to become much more important. Managing the atmosphere to balance all you need from it will gain increasing importance. You will need to start balancing the amount of O2, ensuring not too much CO2, and using inert gases (such as Nitrogen) to balance the difference.

Coming Soon: Fire Improvements

We have extensive changes coming in the next few weeks that will make fire much more of a hazard. Already in this update, a few changes introduce more sources of ignition (such as fabrication machines, microwave, etc...). A complete refactor to fire will be released in the next few weeks which will really up the danger of fire in general as well as visually enhance it a great deal. Use these next few weeks to start preparing your bases with a view of safety.

New World Preview Scenes

We've been working to improve the preview scenes for the worlds, so you'll notice some beautiful new views before you head in! Additionally, Vulcan now has a new and improved Black Hole sun to really enhance the experience. A new world is planned to be added sometime soon as well, we're thinking how we could use this new world to enhance the game further so stay tuned.

Your support makes this possible

The major refactor has been a huge milestone for us and we think you can already see the tremendous success. Your support through bug reporting, suggestions, and direct involvement with our team on discord makes a tremendous difference.

If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a great deal of difference to the project. We have worked hard on this project now for five years, and we feel confident the game is substantially improved from when we started. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.

Additionally, you can support us by purchasing the DLC we made to allow those whole like the game to support us, and in return get something a little fun to continue to use in the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038400/Stationeers_Zrilian_Species_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038500/Stationeers_HEM_Droid_Species_Pack/

Changelog v0.2.3456.16909