Version 0.1.3 (More Accessibility Changes)

Pushing forward the rest of the accessibility changes I had planned for the next content update.

Expanded the screen shake option and split it into a second option for controlling music bounce (occurs on the main menu and to the environment in levels). As they are separate, you can choose to have both, one or neither.

Added a confirm box if a setting is changed but not applied when backing out of the settings menu. The prompt asks if you wish to apply the changes or not.

The next update will likely be the content update, which I hope will include 2 endless modes (though they will be subject to change, as they utilize random map generation which is not currently perfect) and an in-game menu that holds information about every enemy and sentry in the game, and perhaps more. Additionally, the endless modes might contain some enemies which do not appear in any of the current levels, but that I can't promise.