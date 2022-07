Share · View all patches · Build 9146024 · Last edited 19 July 2022 – 04:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

It's been a while since we did an update for Yeah Yeah Beebiss II!

We've brought along a lot of quality updates to make the game run smoother.

We've added no more sprite blinking, better frame rates, and better audio! It's all around better!

Best of all! IT'S FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!

What would you like to see next for the game?

Feel free to write in our comments what you want to see next added for features. :)