Update 2 Bunny Hauling and Improved Winter Survival

Hi everyone,
I have been wrestling with these bunnies for 2 days, but I think their hauling behavior is solid now.
Thanks very much to all of you helping out in the testing branch!
This version has quite a few upgrades to task persistence that will extend beyond the bunny hauling in Winter, but that case was by far the worst. You should see tasks getting completed a lot more often now. Persistence won't be perfect yet, but it will be a lot better.
Update #2 - v0.229-0.231
I post regular development logs in the forums and the discord server. As mentioned before, there’s a ‘default’ branch of the game that is more stable and all players get by default, plus a ‘testing’ branch that will be updated more often to test bug fixes and changes but you need to opt in (Library → right click Clanfolk → Properties → Betas → Choose version).
V0.229
- Chained tasks can not be interrupted by personal needs tasks anymore (hauling items home tasks)
- I Disabled Feed Object task override for closer units. Was causing too much task indecision. More task permanence now.
- Added Chained task entity types to force the hunter to choose the butcher block if available after shooting the bunny.
- Added Bunny Dump Task. It is a fallback for when the butcher block is occupied and the corpse stockpile is full. Hunters will drop dead bunnies near the butcher block for later. Much better to have 2 butcher blocks or a corpse stockpile though. This is a last resort to bring those bunnies home.
- Clanfolk will try to warm up a little more at the fire so they can stay outside longer.
- Clannfolk also lose heat 33% more slowly.
V0.230
- Fixed issue with lighting bleeding through the back of walls in low shadows mode
- Fixed another issue with Bunny Hauling and all Task Priority decisions caused by left over data not being cleared.
- Fixed case where hauls would abort when the item was picked up if there was a personal attribute emergency (too cold)
V0.231
- Fixed carried tools being dropped because other units want them at bad times
- Fixed Task Persistence with hunting such that if carrying weapon, or close to target, or close to weapon the task will persist
- Fixed Task Persistence with chained tasks when the time of day moves to time off, to prevent aborting the chain and bring those bunnies home.
Next Top Priorities
- Getting Hunters to Haul Bunnies when they are cold [DONE Update 2]
- Preventing personal needs from breaking chained tasks [DONE Update 2]
- Keeping fires lit overnight
- Automating burying loved ones
- Upgrading the Boost System to also read skill ordering for decision making
- Any and all cases of a movement stuck problem causing starvation
- Carrying Tools back home better
Again, thank you for your patience and support. My dream is becoming a reality thanks to you. I hope you’re enjoying the game so far! There’s more updates and bug fixes to come.
Andrew Hume (Blorf)
MinMax Games Ltd.
