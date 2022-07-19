Update 2 Bunny Hauling and Improved Winter Survival

Hi everyone,

I have been wrestling with these bunnies for 2 days, but I think their hauling behavior is solid now.

Thanks very much to all of you helping out in the testing branch!

This version has quite a few upgrades to task persistence that will extend beyond the bunny hauling in Winter, but that case was by far the worst. You should see tasks getting completed a lot more often now. Persistence won't be perfect yet, but it will be a lot better.

I post regular development logs in the forums and the discord server. As mentioned before, there’s a ‘default’ branch of the game that is more stable and all players get by default, plus a ‘testing’ branch that will be updated more often to test bug fixes and changes but you need to opt in (Library → right click Clanfolk → Properties → Betas → Choose version).

V0.229

Chained tasks can not be interrupted by personal needs tasks anymore (hauling items home tasks)

I Disabled Feed Object task override for closer units. Was causing too much task indecision. More task permanence now.

Added Chained task entity types to force the hunter to choose the butcher block if available after shooting the bunny.

Added Bunny Dump Task. It is a fallback for when the butcher block is occupied and the corpse stockpile is full. Hunters will drop dead bunnies near the butcher block for later. Much better to have 2 butcher blocks or a corpse stockpile though. This is a last resort to bring those bunnies home.

Clanfolk will try to warm up a little more at the fire so they can stay outside longer.

Clannfolk also lose heat 33% more slowly.

V0.230

Fixed issue with lighting bleeding through the back of walls in low shadows mode

Fixed another issue with Bunny Hauling and all Task Priority decisions caused by left over data not being cleared.

Fixed case where hauls would abort when the item was picked up if there was a personal attribute emergency (too cold)

V0.231

Fixed carried tools being dropped because other units want them at bad times

Fixed Task Persistence with hunting such that if carrying weapon, or close to target, or close to weapon the task will persist

Fixed Task Persistence with chained tasks when the time of day moves to time off, to prevent aborting the chain and bring those bunnies home.

Next Top Priorities

Getting Hunters to Haul Bunnies when they are cold [DONE Update 2]

Preventing personal needs from breaking chained tasks [DONE Update 2]

Keeping fires lit overnight

Automating burying loved ones

Upgrading the Boost System to also read skill ordering for decision making

Any and all cases of a movement stuck problem causing starvation

Carrying Tools back home better

Again, thank you for your patience and support. My dream is becoming a reality thanks to you. I hope you’re enjoying the game so far! There’s more updates and bug fixes to come.

Andrew Hume (Blorf)

MinMax Games Ltd.