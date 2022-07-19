 Skip to content

Sword Maker update for 19 July 2022

Version 1.8 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 9145867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for using our application.
We are pleased to inform you of the changes in version 1.8

Changes in version 1.8

・Added new parts

・Replaced some infrequently used parts images

・When placing decorations, you can now use the tab and spacebar keys to select decorations, and the delete key to delete selected decorations.
The space and tab keys now work the same way.
Pressing the key when the cursor is on an item selects the item on which the cursor is positioned.

Thank you for your continued support.

