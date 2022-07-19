0.9.45 Hotfix

General
- Improved ability animation feedback.
- Fixed actions not triggering properly.
- Removed border from Skeleton Boss for better UI visibility on effects bar.
Balance
- Skeleton boss - Stun chance lowered fom 80% to 60%
- Gretel stun shot increased stun chance 60% -> 70%
- Increase health and block for spider eggs.
- Elite wolf no longer has Howl ability (damage increase)
- Call the pack (Elite wolf ability) now summons 1-2 wolves (before 2-3)
- Reduced wolf attack bleed chance from 50% to 40%
- Reduced Slime poison chance to 60% (Before 70%)
- Reduced Ghost type base damages.
- Reduced Skeleton type base damage & health.
- Reduced Skeleton Boss health 70->60
- Reduced Skeleton Boss damage 12->10
- Reduced Skeleton boss Stun ability chance 60%->50%
Thank you for your feedback and let me know if anything else comes up!
Best,
Vladimir
