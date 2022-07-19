0.9.45 Hotfix

General

Improved ability animation feedback.

Fixed actions not triggering properly.

Removed border from Skeleton Boss for better UI visibility on effects bar.

Balance

Skeleton boss - Stun chance lowered fom 80% to 60%

Gretel stun shot increased stun chance 60% -> 70%

Increase health and block for spider eggs.

Elite wolf no longer has Howl ability (damage increase)

Call the pack (Elite wolf ability) now summons 1-2 wolves (before 2-3)

Reduced wolf attack bleed chance from 50% to 40%

Reduced Slime poison chance to 60% (Before 70%)

Reduced Ghost type base damages.

Reduced Skeleton type base damage & health.

Reduced Skeleton Boss health 70->60

Reduced Skeleton Boss damage 12->10

Reduced Skeleton boss Stun ability chance 60%->50%

Thank you for your feedback and let me know if anything else comes up!

Best,

Vladimir