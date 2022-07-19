 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crown of Pain update for 19 July 2022

0.9.45 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9145545 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Improved ability animation feedback.
  • Fixed actions not triggering properly.
  • Removed border from Skeleton Boss for better UI visibility on effects bar.

Balance

  • Skeleton boss - Stun chance lowered fom 80% to 60%
  • Gretel stun shot increased stun chance 60% -> 70%
  • Increase health and block for spider eggs.
  • Elite wolf no longer has Howl ability (damage increase)
  • Call the pack (Elite wolf ability) now summons 1-2 wolves (before 2-3)
  • Reduced wolf attack bleed chance from 50% to 40%
  • Reduced Slime poison chance to 60% (Before 70%)
  • Reduced Ghost type base damages.
  • Reduced Skeleton type base damage & health.
  • Reduced Skeleton Boss health 70->60
  • Reduced Skeleton Boss damage 12->10
  • Reduced Skeleton boss Stun ability chance 60%->50%

Thank you for your feedback and let me know if anything else comes up!
Best,
Vladimir

Changed files in this update

Depot 1651091
  • Loading history…
Depot 1651092
  • Loading history…
Depot 1651093
  • Loading history…
Depot 1651094
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link