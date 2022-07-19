Version 1.8 (Quests v2)

Quests v2: There are now multiple types of quests, and the game tries to parse the words to determine what kind of quest it is. To get the new type of quests, you need to start a new game (though I tried to make it backward compatible so it won’t crash an older save)

Kill quests: Kill a specific enemy in a specific region.

NPC quests: Interact with NPC’s until the AI decides the task is done.

Find item quests: Press the forage button in the relevant location to find a specific item. Note this will count as a story turn, which means all of the usual checks (player injured, player attacked etc) will happen. However, in this case receiving the item will be guaranteed.

Open-ended quests: Same as before; use an item or ability to try to complete it.

Quest Journal:

Added a legit quest journal with two tabs: the quests tab and the story-so-far tab.

You have 1 main quest which infinitely generates additional quest stages. You can also get an unlimited number of side quests during the story (if the AI decides that you got a new quest). You can choose which quest to track. Note: If any location, NPC or enemy needs to spawn for a quest, it will only do so if the quest is being tracked.

Quest log gives instructions on how to complete the tracked quest. It also keeps track of historical events from previous quest stages, as well as completed side quests.

Misc: