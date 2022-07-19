Bugs:

Fixed a crash that can occur when rolling a nonexistent artifact from an event

Fixed a crash caused when the target of shapeshift faints in battle

Fixed a crash caused by the t4 boss using an attack in the back slot

Fixed a crash caused when quitting using the pause menu in the weekend menu

Fixed a crash caused by displaying the hit chance tooltip with no active skill

Steam achievements and screenshots are now functional again.

Fixed seed "Himari"

Bleed stacks no longer remove hunted

Missing an attack no longer removes hunted stacks

Razor wire no longer apply bleed if it misses.

Old compass and warning sign will activate when picked up again.

Fixed monkeys event not giving you an artifact

Possession will now draw damage done

Club hit animation now appears on the target

Health and energy bars no longer draw below their containers in battle

Lightning tooltip now correctly says that enemies that are hit with a critical are stunned

Added a way to back track on a floor iteration of jungle floor 15

Skills that give avoid will no longer show bleed stacks in the animation.

Stab now gives the frenzy stacks to the attaker, not the defender

Scratch is now a slicing type

Upload mod menu will now open file explorer again. Note that when selecting a directory, you now have to select a file inside that directory. The upload menu will grab the directory name from the file path. The extension that allows you to select a folder directlty doesn't seem to work with the new Gamemaker 2 version. The same directory restrictions still apply. Feel free to ask me about it if you need help with modding.

Balance: