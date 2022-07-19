Bugs:
- Fixed a crash that can occur when rolling a nonexistent artifact from an event
- Fixed a crash caused when the target of shapeshift faints in battle
- Fixed a crash caused by the t4 boss using an attack in the back slot
- Fixed a crash caused when quitting using the pause menu in the weekend menu
- Fixed a crash caused by displaying the hit chance tooltip with no active skill
- Steam achievements and screenshots are now functional again.
- Fixed seed "Himari"
- Bleed stacks no longer remove hunted
- Missing an attack no longer removes hunted stacks
- Razor wire no longer apply bleed if it misses.
- Old compass and warning sign will activate when picked up again.
- Fixed monkeys event not giving you an artifact
- Possession will now draw damage done
- Club hit animation now appears on the target
- Health and energy bars no longer draw below their containers in battle
- Lightning tooltip now correctly says that enemies that are hit with a critical are stunned
- Added a way to back track on a floor iteration of jungle floor 15
- Skills that give avoid will no longer show bleed stacks in the animation.
- Stab now gives the frenzy stacks to the attaker, not the defender
- Scratch is now a slicing type
Upload mod menu will now open file explorer again. Note that when selecting a directory, you now have to select a file inside that directory. The upload menu will grab the directory name from the file path. The extension that allows you to select a folder directlty doesn't seem to work with the new Gamemaker 2 version. The same directory restrictions still apply. Feel free to ask me about it if you need help with modding.
Balance:
- Reduced squeak hit chance by 20%
- Razor wire can no longer crit, but it can't miss either
- Roar now gives more frenzy
Changed files in this update