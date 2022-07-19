 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 19 July 2022

v0.60

Build 9145476

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed a crash that can occur when rolling a nonexistent artifact from an event
  • Fixed a crash caused when the target of shapeshift faints in battle
  • Fixed a crash caused by the t4 boss using an attack in the back slot
  • Fixed a crash caused when quitting using the pause menu in the weekend menu
  • Fixed a crash caused by displaying the hit chance tooltip with no active skill
  • Steam achievements and screenshots are now functional again.
  • Fixed seed "Himari"
  • Bleed stacks no longer remove hunted
  • Missing an attack no longer removes hunted stacks
  • Razor wire no longer apply bleed if it misses.
  • Old compass and warning sign will activate when picked up again.
  • Fixed monkeys event not giving you an artifact
  • Possession will now draw damage done
  • Club hit animation now appears on the target
  • Health and energy bars no longer draw below their containers in battle
  • Lightning tooltip now correctly says that enemies that are hit with a critical are stunned
  • Added a way to back track on a floor iteration of jungle floor 15
  • Skills that give avoid will no longer show bleed stacks in the animation.
  • Stab now gives the frenzy stacks to the attaker, not the defender
  • Scratch is now a slicing type

Upload mod menu will now open file explorer again. Note that when selecting a directory, you now have to select a file inside that directory. The upload menu will grab the directory name from the file path. The extension that allows you to select a folder directlty doesn't seem to work with the new Gamemaker 2 version. The same directory restrictions still apply. Feel free to ask me about it if you need help with modding.

Balance:

  • Reduced squeak hit chance by 20%
  • Razor wire can no longer crit, but it can't miss either
  • Roar now gives more frenzy

