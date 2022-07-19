 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bigscreen Beta update for 19 July 2022

Changes to the Desktop Screensharing Bitrates

Share · View all patches · Build 9145470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A couple months ago, we reduced the bitrates of our desktop screensharing feature due to significant bandwidth costs.

Thanks to new developments, we have been able to manage our server costs and therefore with this recent update, we're passing this on to our users with increased bitrate quality again for free! In the future, we plan to have even higher bitrate quality settings with premium plans.

With this change, the max bitrate option when screensharing your desktop to others is now 5Mbps!

Changed files in this update

BigScreen Content Depot 457551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link