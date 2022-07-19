Changes to the Desktop Screensharing Bitrates

A couple months ago, we reduced the bitrates of our desktop screensharing feature due to significant bandwidth costs.

Thanks to new developments, we have been able to manage our server costs and therefore with this recent update, we're passing this on to our users with increased bitrate quality again for free! In the future, we plan to have even higher bitrate quality settings with premium plans.

With this change, the max bitrate option when screensharing your desktop to others is now 5Mbps!