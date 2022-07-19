UPDATE: Too many cool things to list in an update title!

Today's update adds a bunch of cool new features to Last Call BBS:

X’BPGH: The Forbidden Path now includes a 14-puzzle bonus campaign that is unlocked after completing the main campaign. All of these puzzles were created by the players whose names are below the puzzles, although I did mess with a few of them in ways that may have made them unsolvable...

*HACKMATCH* now includes an ENDLESS MODE similar to the one included in the original version of HACKMATCH in EXAPUNKS. Start matching those logic bombs, you're going to need them!

STEED FORCE Hobby Studio will now let you assemble each kit as many times as you want. To create a new copy of a model you should click on the box in your collection window instead of selecting your previously assembled model.

Last but not least, NETronics Connect! now includes support for custom dial-up servers written in JavaScript. Create your own single-player "door games" and share them with other players! Documentation is available here and is linked in-game as well.