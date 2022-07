The new town assignment logic will assign you to town1 until it's full, continue to town2, and so on up to infinity based on dynamic server load.

226: Early Access 0.12.63 - July 18, 2022 9:07 PM EST

• Added new dynamic town join logic. We should observe the town channels fillin up to 50 in town1, town2, etc up to infinity.

• Re-enabled /who

• Minor corrections to Japanese localization.