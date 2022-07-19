(Virus_); - level_editor_test2

We're back again with a new patch! Adding some new smaller features, updating some textures, and fixing some game breaking bugs! Hopefully this patch will make things better for everyone!
-Jessica
Patch Notes
New
-
New Level Editor Options :
-
Tilesets :
-
New Level Assets :
- Added Ground and Roof Spikes :
Upon colliding, the player takes 10 damage, and then gets respawned at their last checkpoint
- Added Jump Pad :
Upon colliding, the player gets launched into the air, refunding all of the player's extra jumps in the process. However during the duration of the vertical launch, the player cannot jump
Changes
-
Level Loader :
- Updated the loading priority to try to help with performance on some PCs
- The Extra Jump addon will now automatically be equipped when playtesting
-
Level Editor :
- Updated the back button in the extra settings menu
- Updated the cycle buttons in the extra settings menu
-
Assets :
-
Data Stream :
- Updated the hitbox
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where re-loading the level editor after quitting to the level select screen, it would still load the previous project
- Fixed a bug where the grey auto-tile would be replaced by the green auto-tile upon loading
- Fixed a bug where every time a level would be loaded, or the player would end playtest mode, the extra settings menu would always open
- Fixed a bug where a small black box would display behind the extra settings menu
- Fixed a bug where if the player last played a speedrun mode, then booted a level in the level editor, the game would boot into speedrun mode (will now default to normal mode)
- Fixed a bug where if the player started fresh, and then playtested a level in the level editor before playing a main level, they wouldn't be able to move
- Fixed an issue where the PixelRift Studios intro logo's audio would play multiple times at once
- Fixed an issue that caused the PixelRift Studios intro logo's audio play at a much higher volume than intended
