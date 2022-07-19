(Virus_); - level_editor_test2

We're back again with a new patch! Adding some new smaller features, updating some textures, and fixing some game breaking bugs! Hopefully this patch will make things better for everyone!

-Jessica

Patch Notes

New

New Level Editor Options : Added Red and Magenta glow colors

The toolbar will now save each time you playtest a level (it will still clear when exiting the level editor)

Tilesets : Added new color variants of the glowing auto-tile blocks : Red and Blue

Added new color variants of the glowing block : Grey, Red, and Blue



New Level Assets : Added Ground and Roof Spikes :

Upon colliding, the player takes 10 damage, and then gets respawned at their last checkpoint

Added Jump Pad :

Upon colliding, the player gets launched into the air, refunding all of the player's extra jumps in the process. However during the duration of the vertical launch, the player cannot jump





Changes

Level Loader : Updated the loading priority to try to help with performance on some PCs The Extra Jump addon will now automatically be equipped when playtesting

Level Editor : Updated the back button in the extra settings menu Updated the cycle buttons in the extra settings menu

Assets : Updated the Glow Auto-tile blocks

Updated the data stream sprite in the tile selector Updated the sprites for the one way and two way platforms



Data Stream : Updated the hitbox



Bug Fixes