Infinitrap : Rehamstered Edition update for 19 July 2022

1.0.9 version just released!

Build 9145249

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, we just updated the game with the last version for both the full and the demo version, enjoy!

This new version fix some issues regarding online dungeon creations sharing and scoreboards.

Changed files in this update

Dépôt : Infinitrap : Rehamstered Edition (WIN32) Depot 908391
  • Loading history…
Dépôt : Infinitrap : Rehamstered Edition (OSX) Depot 908392
  • Loading history…
Dépôt : Infinitrap : Rehamstered Edition (LINUX) Depot 908393
  • Loading history…
