Crunch Element update for 19 July 2022

Fix update 7/18/2022

Build 9145245

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Thanks for sharing your feedback on the Discord server, which has allowed us to resolve pressing issues like the ones below. Stay tuned for more!

Change List

  • Implemented a magazine ammo count indicator (look closely at the top of a magazine)
  • Fixed issue where players would be thrown out of map when climbing
  • Improved enemy target tracking
  • Fixed issue with using teammate backpack sockets
  • Fixed issue where movespeed would be different for different players
  • Fixed issue with espionage objective not spawning
  • Fixed issue with glock spawning in the wrong magazines
  • Fixed syringe bug
  • Updated session end screen to allow players to select the next deployment
  • Updated terminals to be less janky

