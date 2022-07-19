Fix update 7/18/2022

Hello everyone! Thanks for sharing your feedback on the Discord server, which has allowed us to resolve pressing issues like the ones below. Stay tuned for more!
Change List
- Implemented a magazine ammo count indicator (look closely at the top of a magazine)
- Fixed issue where players would be thrown out of map when climbing
- Improved enemy target tracking
- Fixed issue with using teammate backpack sockets
- Fixed issue where movespeed would be different for different players
- Fixed issue with espionage objective not spawning
- Fixed issue with glock spawning in the wrong magazines
- Fixed syringe bug
- Updated session end screen to allow players to select the next deployment
- Updated terminals to be less janky
Changed files in this update