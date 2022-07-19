Shhhh!! Don't say 4743. The game is now known as All Quiet Roads. The shortened name is designed to make the game more attractive to new players. The logo is also changing to just AQR.
All Quiet Roads update for 19 July 2022
Version 3.05 - Name Change
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update