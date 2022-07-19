 Skip to content

All Quiet Roads update for 19 July 2022

Version 3.05 - Name Change

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shhhh!! Don't say 4743. The game is now known as All Quiet Roads. The shortened name is designed to make the game more attractive to new players. The logo is also changing to just AQR.

