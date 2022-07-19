Fixed Slot Machine | Added Reload Button | Store Description Corrections

The Casino Slots game would pay you out one dollar at a time if you won. The problem was, if you won a large amount of money, it could take hours (in-game) to finish your payout. This has been changed to give you your payout instantly.

A Reload button has been added to the pause menu. by clicking reload, your previous saved state will be loaded up immediately without having to return to the title screen. In light of this, the "Quit" button will continue to exit from the game, as now it would be redundant to return to the title screen (which anyone only did to reload).

Corrected price description for one of the FOREST items.