The Problem With Cheese Game
Many Cheese Game fans have been struggling with the fact that Cheese Game is just too easy. So many gamers have come to me and told me things like:
- "I'm too good at video games, Cheese Game just isn't a challenge for a giga-chad like me"
- "The Monarch's scythe is just too easy to dodge"
- "Hit detection is just too accurate"
"Not enough se"
Well all of these concerns have been solved with the Sweaty Gamer Update! You can now challenge the bosses in Hard Mode, and flex your gaming skill with new achievements!
Features
-
New difficulty: Hard Mode
-
Made other difficulties slightly easier
- Miner: Slightly increased time between moves
- Snake: Slowed down move speed during blue move (also slowed clones)
- Monarch: Slightly decreased scythe size
-
Made player movement cleaner
- Made diagonal movement speed the same as regular speed
- Removed the ability to dash in place
- Reworked hit detection on Miner
- Slightly reduced camera shake
-
Added 16 achievements
-
Reworked settings UI
-
Added option to change key bindings
Changed files in this update