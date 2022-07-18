The Problem With Cheese Game

Many Cheese Game fans have been struggling with the fact that Cheese Game is just too easy. So many gamers have come to me and told me things like:

"I'm too good at video games, Cheese Game just isn't a challenge for a giga-chad like me"

"The Monarch's scythe is just too easy to dodge"

"Hit detection is just too accurate"

"Not enough se"

Well all of these concerns have been solved with the Sweaty Gamer Update! You can now challenge the bosses in Hard Mode, and flex your gaming skill with new achievements!

Features