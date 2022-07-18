Patch Notes v1.0.3.0

Hey everyone!

We have a HUGE patch for you all today! We believe that we have all of the crashes fixed finally! If you are still encountering crashes, please comment on this or join our Discord and use the ticketing system to give me as many details as possible. Thank you all for your patience as we worked to get to this point. If you haven't already, please remember to leave us a review. We love getting to hear your feedback, plus it really helps us out.

Added ammo drops!

Added the ability to stop thieves.

Added soundtrack to the goop boss.

Added soundtrack to the old guard.

Added new item analyse ui, replaces ui for pickups and display units, which includes a compare feature.

Added popup for when you cannot open store.

Health pickups spawn-rate are a little rarer.

Store rating is now functional.

You can no longer place decoration in problematic areas (in front of bed and where customers go to register.

Neon Stop now opens at 7 am.

Nerfed damage of bonk machine from 430 to 250.

You can now exit menus using the pause button. (default: escape)

All menus now open faster.

Opening the inventory will now close all other menus automatically.

Items that we're grabbed in the inventory screen while exiting said screen will now drop on the ground.

Floppy disk now works as intended.

Devil's Finger now works as intended.

You can longer trigger a reload when weapon is fully loaded.

Title of menus are now displayed on the right.

Keybindings is now saved when changed.

Bug Fixes

Fixed not being able to reload when ammo is lower than magazine size.

Fixed gas stop items being unreachable.

Fixed choosing teleport location triggering weapon to fire.

Fixed description text being cut off.

Fixed not being able to remove display units in buildmode

Fixed melee weapons hitting multiple times in one hit.

Fixed a crash when hitting enemies with melee

Fixed a crash when getting hit with flamethrower from Old Guard boss.

Fixed a crash when spamming the console and key up.

Fixed the probator displaying placeholder description.

Fixed treasure hunting quest showing a wrong number in description.

Fixed room connection between room 17 and 31 in abandoned forest.

Fixed apostrophe showing up as "?" in various languages.

Removed