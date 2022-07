Share · View all patches · Build 9144493 · Last edited 18 July 2022 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello, I'm the developer of the memoir, 7757.

Thanks to Team BPMF, a translation club of NTNU Korean Course,

Memoir are starting to support Chinese.

You can select Traditional/Simplified Chinese from the Game Main Menu [Language].

In addition, some English translation up to Chapter 2 has been modified.

Thank you so much to everyone who played the game.

Take care of your health in the hot summer and always be happy.