The Otherwilde update for 18 July 2022

Patch 1.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9144445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added friends in the swamps. Nice friends. You'll love them. If you love large and aggressive lizards, that is.
-Adjusted Midlands assets.
-Midlands now has animals, more to come later.
-A few little tweaks that should improve FPS slightly.
-Added rain and snow effects to landscape, have fun splashing in puddles.

Changed files in this update

