Season 2 Hotfix - July 18th

With the addition of our new climbing system and route changes, we have reset our old leaderboards for this new season to get an accurate gauge of what is possible time-wise for the level. Moving forward we are looking into ways to improve the grabbing system to make it a bit more accurate and feel better when jumping and when interacting at faster speeds.
Keep on climbing,
MXTreality
Bug Fixes
- Leaderboard times reset to reflect the new level length
- All Achievements should work the first time
- Zip Line Pausing mid-trip fixed
- Sound effect looping multiple times
- Time submission trigger extended
- Collision fixes
