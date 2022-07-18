 Skip to content

Bad Guy: Neighborhood update for 18 July 2022

New Activity: Difficult Basketball

Build 9144234 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

-Added new basketball shooting activity, has 3 score trackers that are based on the distance you made the shot from.

Small demo video of me missing almost every shot:

Other
-Fixed some bugs with mini-games that could occur while in truck

