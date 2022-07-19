Shinogi Chess Club 1.1.2 Update

The latest update for Shinogi Chess Club is now available for download!

Update size:

Windows - 27.4 MB

Mac - 19.8 MB

Linux - 20.7 MB

Changelog:

Updated some systems to use new InputSystem mouse position

Added mouse hover tooltip system

Added tooltip descriptions for Main Menu & options menu

Added tooltip descriptions for Shinogi Chess & Novel Mode

Fixed script images not being loaded when loading a save file

The main change you'll probably notice is the addition of the tooltip system which will show small text boxes when you hover over important buttons! This system works in the options menu to better understand what each item does and also in the Novel and Shinogi Chess modes. The best part is that it'll also detect your current input settings and show the correct button to press as yellow text!

With this change, it's now easy to simply hover over a button you don't understand and immediately get the hotkey for it and a simple description. This further help clarify the available actions and win conditions.

Besides these changes, I've been able to tackle a bug involving the "background images" shown sometimes in Novel Mode. Previously these images were not stored in the save file and no system was in place to reload them when loading a save file, but now that has been corrected. Unfortunately, I don't think older save files will get the fix as they weren't storing the active image in the first place, but this is just a small visual bug at worst so it shouldn't impact the experience much. All save files from 1.1.2 onward will store the correct data for this to work.

Community Highlight

YouTube creator Visual Novelty has started a playthrough of the game and you can watch the first episode here:

Twitch streamer CorruptedMidnight has also made it to Chapter 4 and uploaded the full VODs on YouTube! Here's a link to the first episode:

Huge thanks to everyone for checking out the game!

That's all for today, but feel free to make a discussion post if you have any questions or uncover any issues with the game! As always, you can follow me on Twitter for the latest updates. Hope you enjoy the new update and happy gaming!

-Matt