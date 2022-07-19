New Update : Threat Detection and More!

Dungeon Reels Tactics v1.9.8

Party Threat Detector: Threat Detection Bars have been added to the Character Displays. Threat Detection will show which party members are most likely to be attacked in a round. Use this to improve your Parties positioning and expand your Strategy!

Changes:

-Codex UI Clean Up

-The Detonator now triggers Charge Counters before Damage.

-Status Name Tooltip Cleanup

-Adjusted Recruit Ticket UI Flow

-Added Party Threat Detector

-Added Map Death Markers

-Heal Random Injured Party Member slightly favors the more injured now

-Bug Fixes