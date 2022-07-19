New Update : Threat Detection and More!

Dungeon Reels Tactics v1.9.8
Party Threat Detector: Threat Detection Bars have been added to the Character Displays. Threat Detection will show which party members are most likely to be attacked in a round. Use this to improve your Parties positioning and expand your Strategy!
Changes:
-Codex UI Clean Up
-The Detonator now triggers Charge Counters before Damage.
-Status Name Tooltip Cleanup
-Adjusted Recruit Ticket UI Flow
-Added Party Threat Detector
-Added Map Death Markers
-Heal Random Injured Party Member slightly favors the more injured now
-Bug Fixes
