 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeon Reels Tactics update for 19 July 2022

New Update : Threat Detection and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 9144079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dungeon Reels Tactics v1.9.8

Party Threat Detector: Threat Detection Bars have been added to the Character Displays. Threat Detection will show which party members are most likely to be attacked in a round. Use this to improve your Parties positioning and expand your Strategy!

Changes:
-Codex UI Clean Up
-The Detonator now triggers Charge Counters before Damage.
-Status Name Tooltip Cleanup
-Adjusted Recruit Ticket UI Flow
-Added Party Threat Detector
-Added Map Death Markers
-Heal Random Injured Party Member slightly favors the more injured now
-Bug Fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1901031
  • Loading history…
Depot 1901032
  • Loading history…
Depot 1901033
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link