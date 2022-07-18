 Skip to content

Gem Rifts update for 18 July 2022

Update 0.14 - Steam Achievements

Update 0.14 - Steam Achievements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi again,

We've added the first set of Steam Achievements! They are rewarded when you either win or lose a map, but not if you exit halfway.
If you choose to reset your progress via the Options menu, the achievements are also reset.

Let us know if you like these achievements and also send us your ideas for more.

New Content

  • 23 Steam Achievements (you can view them via Steam).

Thank you for supporting us and please leave a review to boost our visibility on Steam.

Till next update,
André

Changed files in this update

