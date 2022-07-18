1.2.2 (1.2.0) Update

1.2.0 is here. No new content yet, but I wanted to get these QOL changes pushed first.
[PATCH NOTES]
1.2.0
-HP blinks red/white when below 40%, and speeds up as it lowers
-pressing up/down while holding weapon swap now changes your color
-flashlight is now mapped to gp_face2 (top) by default
-weapon swap is now mapped to gp_face4 (right) by default
//--NOTE--//: default control changes will NOT affect your controls if you have existing config data
-jerry jumps a little higher (vspeed 2.25 -> 2.45)
-bat charge time 45 -> 35
-slingshot charge time 30 -> 25
-crowbar charge time 60 -> 45
-death boss needed another rework
^-max turrets reduced from 10 to 8
^-turrets spin MUCH slower
^-turret orbit is smaller, shrinks smaller with boss hp
^-bullet pattern now pauses for 20 frames when turrets respawn
^^-all bullets destroy during this too
^-turrets have 5 iframes when respawning to avoid killing all at once and entering hardest phase instantly
^-rapid bullet attack angle influenced by RNG as hp is lowered
-mashing out of a grab can be done slower
-mashing out of a grab is easier on a controller/dpad, slightly harder on keyboard
-lochness boss can grab you from furthest right of the room now
-save points no longer lose their hp-restore if you already have max hp
-fixed the obvious typo in the intro cutscene. lmao
-alien monster hp 4 -> 3
-aliens are less likely to clip through the ceiling
-aliens now face the player when grounded
-aliens shoot slightly less often
-alien max hspeed 4 -> 3.5
-attacking enemies will cancel their fireball if its still charging
^-fixed a bug where jersey devils and apparitions still release charging fireball when killed
-you now still do the faceplant animation even with kneepads, but with kneepads you get up faster
-landing with kneepads no longer gives you the usual hurt invincibility, instead you regain control faster and have 15 iframes
-monster activation/deactivation code optimized (thanks to johnnyonflame on itch.io for helping with this)
-last weapon used saves at save points
1.2.1
-fixed a crash due to a change in instance order involving death monster music cue
1.2.2
-re-added Steamworks' achievement functions since the game was not updated since the functions were removed by GameMaker
