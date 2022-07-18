1.2.2 (1.2.0) Update

1.2.0 is here. No new content yet, but I wanted to get these QOL changes pushed first.

[PATCH NOTES]

1.2.0

-HP blinks red/white when below 40%, and speeds up as it lowers

-pressing up/down while holding weapon swap now changes your color

-flashlight is now mapped to gp_face2 (top) by default

-weapon swap is now mapped to gp_face4 (right) by default

//--NOTE--//: default control changes will NOT affect your controls if you have existing config data

-jerry jumps a little higher (vspeed 2.25 -> 2.45)

-bat charge time 45 -> 35

-slingshot charge time 30 -> 25

-crowbar charge time 60 -> 45

-death boss needed another rework

^-max turrets reduced from 10 to 8

^-turrets spin MUCH slower

^-turret orbit is smaller, shrinks smaller with boss hp

^-bullet pattern now pauses for 20 frames when turrets respawn

^^-all bullets destroy during this too

^-turrets have 5 iframes when respawning to avoid killing all at once and entering hardest phase instantly

^-rapid bullet attack angle influenced by RNG as hp is lowered

-mashing out of a grab can be done slower

-mashing out of a grab is easier on a controller/dpad, slightly harder on keyboard

-lochness boss can grab you from furthest right of the room now

-save points no longer lose their hp-restore if you already have max hp

-fixed the obvious typo in the intro cutscene. lmao

-alien monster hp 4 -> 3

-aliens are less likely to clip through the ceiling

-aliens now face the player when grounded

-aliens shoot slightly less often

-alien max hspeed 4 -> 3.5

-attacking enemies will cancel their fireball if its still charging

^-fixed a bug where jersey devils and apparitions still release charging fireball when killed

-you now still do the faceplant animation even with kneepads, but with kneepads you get up faster

-landing with kneepads no longer gives you the usual hurt invincibility, instead you regain control faster and have 15 iframes

-monster activation/deactivation code optimized (thanks to johnnyonflame on itch.io for helping with this)

-last weapon used saves at save points

1.2.1

-fixed a crash due to a change in instance order involving death monster music cue

1.2.2

-re-added Steamworks' achievement functions since the game was not updated since the functions were removed by GameMaker