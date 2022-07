Share · View all patches · Build 9143823 · Last edited 18 July 2022 – 20:13:08 UTC by Wendy

-Added option to change language in game settings.

-Added UI fit to resolution for lower and higher resolution then 1920x1080 (default).

-Fixed issue that widgets did not localize properly.

-Fixed potions being mislabelled.

-Fixed raptors not having unique loot.

-Fixed poison dungeon locked door being blocked until next wipe.

-Tweaked Setting UI to be friendlier.