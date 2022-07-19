 Skip to content

Curious Expedition 2 update for 19 July 2022

3.1.0 Patch Notes

Curious Expedition 2 update for 19 July 2022

3.1.0 Patch Notes

Build 9143610

A small pile of talking bones vs a Giant Desert Sandworm.... who should win?

Changes

  • Undead Pirate's "Fear of the Dead" now effects enemies differently:

    • Non-humanoids are not so scared of a pile of bones, so they get only 5 vulnerability
    • Humanoids are still pretty scared, but slightly less scared: maximum vulnerability reduced to 40

  • When you are forced to flee in combat when at zero sanity due to Fighting Spirit, the infobox is displayed when highlighting the button

Fixes

  • Fixed expeditions not being generated in Endless mode sometimes
  • Fixed some impossible Cavern maps
  • Fixed missing animal recruits in villages
  • Fixed Nagual issues with duplicating characters
  • Fixed not being able to teleport over geysirs that fully block your path
  • Fixed War Chest perk not giving correct number of items sometimes
  • Fixed ransom payment at village ruler not giving you back the abducted character
  • Fixed Parasaurolophus Crest increasing Attention Chance more than it should have
  • Fixed getting sanity every time you visit the last Survey Point in Trials and Triangulations
  • Fixed not being able to play Go when only human in your party is the Club Inspector
  • Fixed Kobolds that are recruited in villages not being counted as locals of that world
  • Fixed Escort Shaman quest not being removed properly when shaman dies in combat
  • Fixed rest event where characters who fought together become friends not working sometimes
  • Fixed Collect Artifact quest on Pale Mask islands sometimes not being completable
  • Fixed getting the same expedition type twice in a row for DLC Islands in Campaign mode
  • Fixed Malin's tracks sometimes being hidden in Act 2 Part 1
  • Fixed Coca Wine sometimes teleporting you into fog
  • Fixed Tanuki names containing English text when playing in Russian
  • Fixed some hint locations being on water in Celestial Shores
  • Fixed visual issues on Highlands maps with Fog covers Mountains
  • Fixed issues with some needle plant events not properly being shown
  • Fixed ship not being connected to underground lake sometimes in Caverns maps
  • Fixed some locations in Paris not having any ambient audio
  • Fixed prey animals not properly animating when they change tile
  • Fixed character walking over water in Islander XP event
  • Fixed being able to quickly click twice on some buttons, causing issues later
  • Fixed various visual/animation issues
  • Reduced memory usage during gameplay

Changed files in this update

