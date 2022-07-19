3.1.0 Patch Notes

A small pile of talking bones vs a Giant Desert Sandworm.... who should win?
Changes
Undead Pirate's "Fear of the Dead" now effects enemies differently:
- Non-humanoids are not so scared of a pile of bones, so they get only 5 vulnerability
- Humanoids are still pretty scared, but slightly less scared: maximum vulnerability reduced to 40
When you are forced to flee in combat when at zero sanity due to Fighting Spirit, the infobox is displayed when highlighting the button
Fixes
- Fixed expeditions not being generated in Endless mode sometimes
- Fixed some impossible Cavern maps
- Fixed missing animal recruits in villages
- Fixed Nagual issues with duplicating characters
- Fixed not being able to teleport over geysirs that fully block your path
- Fixed War Chest perk not giving correct number of items sometimes
- Fixed ransom payment at village ruler not giving you back the abducted character
- Fixed Parasaurolophus Crest increasing Attention Chance more than it should have
- Fixed getting sanity every time you visit the last Survey Point in Trials and Triangulations
- Fixed not being able to play Go when only human in your party is the Club Inspector
- Fixed Kobolds that are recruited in villages not being counted as locals of that world
- Fixed Escort Shaman quest not being removed properly when shaman dies in combat
- Fixed rest event where characters who fought together become friends not working sometimes
- Fixed Collect Artifact quest on Pale Mask islands sometimes not being completable
- Fixed getting the same expedition type twice in a row for DLC Islands in Campaign mode
- Fixed Malin's tracks sometimes being hidden in Act 2 Part 1
- Fixed Coca Wine sometimes teleporting you into fog
- Fixed Tanuki names containing English text when playing in Russian
- Fixed some hint locations being on water in Celestial Shores
- Fixed visual issues on Highlands maps with Fog covers Mountains
- Fixed issues with some needle plant events not properly being shown
- Fixed ship not being connected to underground lake sometimes in Caverns maps
- Fixed some locations in Paris not having any ambient audio
- Fixed prey animals not properly animating when they change tile
- Fixed character walking over water in Islander XP event
- Fixed being able to quickly click twice on some buttons, causing issues later
- Fixed various visual/animation issues
- Reduced memory usage during gameplay
