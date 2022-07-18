New Content: Garage Barage!

Hal!

It appears the Takelings have trapped you in the garage. Grab your nearest tennis racket and prepare to defend yourself. These pests will throw anything your way so remember: if you can dodge a wrench you can dodge a bowling ball!

Make use of your trusty wooden racket to knock away projectiles. Takelings causing mischief just out of reach? Clock em' good with a well thrown racket and it will return to the hand using Bungie Cord Technology, oooo, it's the future!. Beware, the racket can only take so much damage, so dodge the heavier items.

Takelings are drawn to these common garage items:

Old damaged lawn mowers that you were intending to repair the next moment you have some free time.

Coolers filled with bottles of your favorite unlabeled brown liquids.

Corked bottles of non-descript toxic substances.

Bowling balls teetering on high up shelves.

Sparking wires tucked up behind your garage opener... for safety.

Good luck out there Hal!