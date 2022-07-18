Home Base Cosmetic Upgrade

We thought we were done polishing off the cosmetics for now but nay here we are again! We wanted to present something new for the Steam VR Sale and with only a few weeks in between the summer sale and now there just wasnt enough time to incorporate any new game mechanics.

So we took to some nice pleasant level design and re-imagined the center of the base to better match the aesthetics for the rest of the world. Here are some before and after screenshots. We hope you enjoy this small cosmetic update!

After

Before

After

Before