Fellow swashbucklers,

Buccaneers! is a part of Steam VR Fest! You can now get the game for 33% off!

Don't miss this chance!

The sale ends on July 25 at 10:00 AM PDT (GMT-7)

Also, you could try the demo if you wish.

The demo is playable in both VR and non-VR modes and supports the Oculus Rift/Rift S and HTC Vive series of headsets.

Or just try the Prologue:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1631240/Buccaneers_The_New_Age_of_Piracy/

Happy pirating! 🏴‍☠️