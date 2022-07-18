Hold Your Own beta 10.0.6 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9143045 · Last edited 18 July 2022 – 17:06:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hold Your Own Beta Experimental Build V10.0.6 Patch Notes

Fixed issues with dying while in a vehicle (car, boat, or helicopter). Now when in a vehicle the player will not take damage and all existing damage over time, e.g., hypothermia will be stopped. Once the player leaves the vehicle they can die with fewer dire consequences.

Fixed an issue with player death backpack falling through floors or through the ground. Now it will be placed, without physics, at the player’s feet.

Fixed an issue when opening inventory with the ‘pick up’ (Del) confirmation window open that resulted in the window remaining on screen.

Fixed an issue with World Temperature transition zones on O Congelada not saving properly.

Added code to stabilize boat. Now when you hit something it will cut forward velocity to zero and upright the boat.

Adjusted the cold and intermediate cold zones to overlap slight so as not to cause rapid movement between the transitions when at the border.

Adjusted 4x4 engine sound volume to 0.5 of original.

Adjusted 4x4 1st person camera position to give a better view over hood.

Fixed killed crocodiles despawning instantly.

Changed dead animal despawn time from two minutes to three minutes.

Fixed Repair Turbine quest description to only need 8 of each type of plate and 40 screws. Quest wasn’t completing because the exact number is required and the old text requested 10 of each plate and 50 screws.

Fixed a ‘gravitational anomaly’ in the landscape at one location.

Removed foliage from some unwanted locations.

Fixed a few pieces of furniture offset slightly.

Returned some values, such as Ore Extractor time, set low for testing to more reasonable values.

Happy Gaming!