Fixed a bug where the achievement "Nympho of all paths" was unlocking when you launched the game

Fixed a bug where on stage 28 a monster was ending the stage in failure

Fixed a bug where you couldn't get the achievement for 100 stars

Fixed a bug where you couldn't get the achievement for 117 stars

Notice!

For those who played and got all the stars, you'll need to complete a stage to get the 100 and 117 stars achievements.