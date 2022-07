Share · View all patches · Build 9143039 · Last edited 18 July 2022 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.21 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed a problem in which when the episode progress condition was "explore 00 and return safely," the condition was considered to have been fulfilled when the explored place was displayed as a candidate destination.

[Adjustments]

Some text has been adjusted.