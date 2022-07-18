Custom Mode available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9143015 · Last edited 18 July 2022 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi Terraformers,

As we previously announced, the Custom Mode (including Endless Mode) is now available to play and comes with lots of new features - Marsyclopedia, Technologies, new scenario and much more!

Check out some gameplay in our latest trailer:

- Complete patch notes below -

Additions:

Added new Custom mode (includes Endless mode)

Added new Marsyclopedia (compendium)

Added new gameplay mechanic: Technologies

Added new scenario “Planet of Knowledge” focused on science and technologies

Added new difficulty level for scenarios (Mastery level 36)

Added new procedural leaders for long games

Added new welcome popup

Added decorations on project frame to indicate rarity

Added a new tooltip when displaying lifeforms as well as full region coloring

Added an “abandon mars” option in game menu

Added many new building images

Added a platinum trophy when winning a scenario in 65 turns (currently gold), giving 5 mastery points. Lowered the requirement for the gold trophy by 5 turns.

Added that if you win a more difficult scenario, all lower difficulties of that scenario are also completed with the same trophy.

When spreading a lifeform, the climate zones will now light up in different colors to communicate where the lifeform can be spread and how fast

Added a table that breaks down the duration of the spreading of the lifeform depending on which climate zone you are hovering

Balance changes:

Increased weight of the expectation rises a little bit in the underlying event-luck system, to balance it out better with the other (positive) events. As it was reported that getting more positive events resulted in a more difficult game as it also leads to more expectation rises.

Decreased the expectation rise frequency a little between turn 20-40, increased expectation rise frequency a little after turn 40.

Increased migration time on the planet by 1 turn.

Changed the amount of mars points you win for winning a scenario and winning it in fewer turns.

Increased prestige of palm trees by 1.

Giant crystal cave, Giant diamond cave and Rich soil now also place small resources on nearby locations (shown as hints when exploring).

Slightly increased amount of exploration satellites proposed.

Martian Workers Association now gives 2 support per uniquely produced resource instead of 3.

Division of labour now gives 1 comfort of living per 2 robots in the city, and is lowered in science cost to 5.

Reduced the amount of water required and support gained for the "Cultural festivals" skill.

Increased amount of city locations, lowered amount of empty locations.

Lowered the starting power supply of the terraforming starting option by 5.

Added an extra power supply crate near the starting location.

Slightly increased amount of damage you'll receive.

Increased the cost of founding a city by 5 water.

Changed Electron Beam printer's effect to "Titanium mines owned by this city produce +1 titanium and -2 support", changed its power cost from 9 to 11.

Slightly increased the chance of large/gigantic resource deposits in colder climate zones.

Increased tritium cost of "Import oceans from Europa", "Import Methane from Titan", "Import Hydrogen from Gas Giant" by 1.

Reduced spread duration of artificial bacteria by 1 turn.

Slightly increased amount of research & development centers suggested in the early game.

Reduced science cost of Robot Ingenuity Center by 1.

Improvements and changes

Safe save system handling, the save is now specific to the computer user and the store (steam or gog) specific user. (It should also be more safe from unwanted progress reset.)

General memory usage improvements.

Added a safety to avoid building a city mine at the same time as constructing a building.

City locations are now destroyed when expanding to them.

Improved the display of numbers on the resources (in case the numbers become very large).

Improved the display of power costs when using the “Mine” skill.

Improved the display of the specialization and other game effect elements.

Enabled “project run in background” for the game (so you can continue to listen to the music ;) ).

Improved the Expectation rise events (new text and artworks).

Updated the roadmap.

Fixes:

Fixed refounding power cost when canceling using Thomas mining skill.

Fixed a bug where you could expand a city to another one.

Fixed a bug with the last prestige level of lifeforms not working.

Fixed “Happiness Leads to Creativity” specialization.

Fixed an issue with card highlights.

Fixed a bug where reloading a game would reset specializations.

Fixed a visual issue in the “select leader” screen.

Fixed an issue with the Enthusiasm widget not being visible when the player is about to lose.

Fixed an issue with ocean locations (they are now fully destroyed).

Fixed the “revert action” with the wrong name issue.

Fixed that the costs of the “select project” popup were set to zero while in a city which is currently relocating.

Fixed the trade boost specialization.

Fixed the applied science center issues.

Fixed the description overlapping in the scenario screen.

Fixed and improved the “dismiss tutorial” logic.

Fixed the “investment” game event option 2.

Fixed some bugs related to flooding and dikes.

Fixed some issues related to tooltips in the trade panel.

Fixed a bug where it was possible to import more resources than normally possible.

Fixed a bug where you could play “locked” difficulty levels.

Fixed a bug with “RESOURCE_NONE” when exploring a flooded location.

Made it not possible to replace the expansion hub to be in line with the fact that you could already not destroy it.

Fixed that clicking on a web link would trigger twice.

Fixed a situation where you could be requested to pick more projects than you were proposed.

End game reward will show neutral color costs.

Lots of text related fixes and improvements in all languages.

We can't wait to read your feedback on our Discord server!

Have fun!

-Asteroid Lab & Goblinz Publishing