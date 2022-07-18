God Mode announcement!

Hello baseball fans!

I'm pleased to announce our very first DLC: the God Mode! It's wishlist time!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2082240/Astonishing_Baseball__God_Mode/

This extension will allow you to create God mode saves, where you start with a 300M payroll (virtually unlimited), and the possibility to force trades. Oh, and it also allows you to retire any player from your team!

In a nutshell, you can build the team of your dreams with the players you want!

God Mode will be available next Monday, so make sure to wishlist it and follow us so you can be notified when it's available!

The game itself has received a small update this week, in preparation for the DLC's release. Some UI changes have been implemented, mostly in the trades and awards screen.

If you're wondering what's on the radar, well, what about new training options? Or the Prodigy, a narrative feature where you follow the adventures of a player through high school and college, before he joins your team. These will be released in upcoming updates, so stay around for more baseball!

See you at the ballpark!