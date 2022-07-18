Huge Summer Update!

New Graphics
We’ve redone a bunch of the art, including:
New, more realistic, thruster VFX
Revamped instrument textures
CRT style displays
“Glow Zones” to illuminate crates and the cockpit
Cockpit Glass
New Features
V2 Leaderboards
Leaderboards will now show extra info, such as platform, assist levels, and if HOTAS/Controller hardware was used.
(Note: V1 scores will be converted upon loading game)
Expanded Difficulty Options
Do you need Auto-braking to keep you from drifting into deep space? or perhaps a lite-auto-pilot to help you follow moving cargo, we’ve added these as optional “position assists”.
Subtitles
Featuring settings like adjustable scale, speaker colors, speaker names, and a “bionic” mode.
Docking Camera
Docking Feedback Lights
Level Descriptions
New Tutorial Mission
Reworked “Oddjob” and “Nuke Mania” levels added
(previous versions have been moved to “Unpaid Overtime” levels section)
Garage door animation
Quality of Life Improvements
Better braking feedback
The velocity indicator now shows handbrake and auto-braking thrust in red segments
Virtual Axes (Joysticks) only show movement from bound axes:
Added text that lets you know which “time to beat” you’re currently on (out of Silver, Gold, or Developer time)
Lower proportion of nukes in procedural levels
Additional voice lines in “Rock Lobster” to give better feedback
Various Performance improvements
SDVR ran fairly well before, but now, it runs even weller!
Fixed TV visual/audio sync issue
Various small bug-fixes
Quest Release
We’re also now on Meta’s AppLab!
The Future
We’re always looking to improve the game, and your feedback is invaluable!
If you want to help us with that, or if you just want to come hang out with your fellow dockers, we’ve got a link to our discord below:
