Huge Summer Update!

New Graphics

We’ve redone a bunch of the art, including:

New, more realistic, thruster VFX

Revamped instrument textures

CRT style displays

“Glow Zones” to illuminate crates and the cockpit

Cockpit Glass

New Features

V2 Leaderboards

Leaderboards will now show extra info, such as platform, assist levels, and if HOTAS/Controller hardware was used.

(Note: V1 scores will be converted upon loading game)

Expanded Difficulty Options

Do you need Auto-braking to keep you from drifting into deep space? or perhaps a lite-auto-pilot to help you follow moving cargo, we’ve added these as optional “position assists”.

Subtitles

Featuring settings like adjustable scale, speaker colors, speaker names, and a “bionic” mode.

Docking Camera

Docking Feedback Lights

Level Descriptions

New Tutorial Mission

Reworked “Oddjob” and “Nuke Mania” levels added

(previous versions have been moved to “Unpaid Overtime” levels section)

Garage door animation

Quality of Life Improvements

Better braking feedback

The velocity indicator now shows handbrake and auto-braking thrust in red segments

Virtual Axes (Joysticks) only show movement from bound axes:

Added text that lets you know which “time to beat” you’re currently on (out of Silver, Gold, or Developer time)

Lower proportion of nukes in procedural levels

Additional voice lines in “Rock Lobster” to give better feedback

Various Performance improvements

SDVR ran fairly well before, but now, it runs even weller!

Fixed TV visual/audio sync issue

Various small bug-fixes

Quest Release

We’re also now on Meta’s AppLab!

The Future

We’re always looking to improve the game, and your feedback is invaluable!

We're always looking to improve the game, and your feedback is invaluable!


