Maintenance completed. The following changes have been made to the game:

The Summer Wedding Event has started.

The appearance of any equipment, except for capes, can now be changed with the help of Yennad Roush's Tooth.

The appearance of the equipment can now be changed to the appearance of the suit.

The sky fortress has been added to the dungeon teleporter menu.

