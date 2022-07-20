 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DreamIsland update for 20 July 2022

v1.0 DreamIsland 正式リリース

Share · View all patches · Build 9142767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we officially released DreamIsland v1.0!

It is an open world game that we have been working on for about a year.

We will continue to develop the game by fixing bugs and adding features, so please continue to support us.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link