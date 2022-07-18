New Patch and new DLC! It's Pizza time!

Hello fellow Chef, a new DLC is finally available! You asked for a Pizza-themed DLC for a long time, and we finally released it. It also includes many new Templates people asked in the last months, like Tacos or Omelettes!

The base game has also been updated! Here's the changelog:

Added 14 new ingredients: Feta, Goose, Marjoram, Pheasant, Plantain, Port Wine, Sumac, Tahini, Venison, Vodka, Whiskey, Wild Boar, Goat, Pigeon.

Hungarian Localization is now available.

Fixed an issue with the Story Mode which prevented the ending to trigger properly.

Improved a few textures which appeared too blurry.

Optimized the size of several textures to improve performances.

Reduced the rate of customers with green or pink hair.

Fixed a few strings which would not localize properly.

Fixed strings in the following languages: Italian, Polish, Chinese, German, Turkish.

Fixed an issue with Recipe Perks not activating at the correct threshold.

Rebalanced the effects of Calendar Perks to create a more engaging game flow.

Improved UI resizing and placing on Ultrawide screens.

Have fun!